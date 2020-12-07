Traders protest massive hike in monthly rent

Rawalpindi : A large number of shopkeepers on Sunday protested against Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) which has increased monthly rent of government-owned properties. The protesters gathered here at Fawara Chowk and claimed that MCR has increased monthly rent of shops by 1000 per cent from Rs3,000 to Rs30,000 per month.

The business community gathered here at Fawara Chowk under the leadership of All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Sharjeel Mir, Shahid Ghafoor Piracha and other representatives.

On the other hand, Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) officials told ‘The News’ that they have decided to increase the monthly rent of shops as per present market value. Hundreds of shopkeepers have stayed in shops for a long time and paying nominal monthly rent. “We have decided to increase monthly rent of government-owned shops as per the market value to boost up taxes to start several development projects in the city areas,” the officials claimed.

The protesters carried banners and placards in their hands blocked all roads around Raja Bazaar and demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to interfere in this issue. The protesters threatened to lockdown all city areas if MCR increased the rent of shops as per market value.

A heavy contingent of police was present all around to control law and order situation on the occasion.

All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Sharjeel Mir said that how a poor shopkeeper could pay Rs30,000 against Rs3,000. “Government should increase monthly rent, but not by 1000 per cent,” he said. “We have demanded to increase monthly rent by 100 per cent from Rs3,000 to Rs6,000 but poor shopkeepers could not afford to pay Rs30,000 in this situation,” he said.

According to information, Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) having over 3,000 government-owned commercial shops including 800 shops in Pirwadhai and in different localities. The local administration has decided to increase the monthly rent of all shops to boost taxes to spend this money to start development works in the city.