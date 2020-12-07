District Police Lines weekly performance

LAHORE:District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh issued its weekly performance report on Sunday. Over 72 platoons were dispatched on daily basis and 200 personnel were deployed on the hearings of religious and political personalities. During the last week, 177 personnel of Operations Wing, 69 personnel of Investigation Wing, 30 personnel of Security Division and 16 personnel of Telecommunication were sent for practice at the firing range.

The Judicial Wing produced 4,320 accused from District Lahore and 64 accused from other districts safely in various courts. Dolphin, PRU performance: Dolphin and PRU wings showed immediate response to the all 383 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week.

Dolphin and PRU helped 31 people on different roads of the city. Both checked 136,000 motorbikes, 2,406 other vehicles and 140,426 persons, impounded 36 motorbikes, four other vehicles and arrested 197 persons due to incomplete documents. They also arrested 11 persons on charges of wheelie-doing, kite-flying and firing in the air.