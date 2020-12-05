Trump unveils $207m fundraising haul after election in effort to overturn result

By Newsdesk

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee have raised $207.5 million since Election Day, according to a statement on Thursday, gathering donations to pay for challenges to Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the Nov. 3 poll. The post-election fundraising haul brought the combined fundraising of Trump committees between Oct. 15 and Nov. 23 to $495 million, the Trump campaign said. Biden’s campaign raised $112 million during the same period, according to a filing with the Federal Elections Commission on Thursday.