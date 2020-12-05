Trump unveils $207m fundraising haul after election in effort to overturn result

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
By Newsdesk
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee have raised $207.5 million since Election Day, according to a statement on Thursday, gathering donations to pay for challenges to Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the Nov. 3 poll. The post-election fundraising haul brought the combined fundraising of Trump committees between Oct. 15 and Nov. 23 to $495 million, the Trump campaign said. Biden’s campaign raised $112 million during the same period, according to a filing with the Federal Elections Commission on Thursday.