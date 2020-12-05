close
Sat Dec 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 5, 2020

Trump unveils $207m fundraising haul after election in effort to overturn result

World

 
December 5, 2020

By Newsdesk

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee have raised $207.5 million since Election Day, according to a statement on Thursday, gathering donations to pay for challenges to Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the Nov. 3 poll. The post-election fundraising haul brought the combined fundraising of Trump committees between Oct. 15 and Nov. 23 to $495 million, the Trump campaign said. Biden’s campaign raised $112 million during the same period, according to a filing with the Federal Elections Commission on Thursday.

Latest News

More From World