WHO donates vehicles to Ministry of National Health Services

Islamabad : To strengthen the Corona response efforts in Pakistan, WHO donated vehicles to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination. WHO Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala handed over keys to Director General Health, Dr Safi Malik in an elegant ceremony held at WHO Country Office Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mahipala said, “We pledge to do everything in our capacity to continue to provide incessant support to the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination (MoNHSR&C) to strengthen Corona response efforts in Pakistan. We are standing side by side with Ministry in these difficult times.”

Dr Mahipala appreciated the role of DG Health, Dr Safi Malik in solidifying preparedness mechanisms for emergencies and effectively responding to the Corona Pandemic in Pakistan. While sharing his thoughts, Dr Safi Malik profoundly appreciated the role of WHO, under the dynamic and charismatic leadership of Dr Palitha Mahipala. Dr Safi paid glowing tribute to Dr Mahipala for providing round the clock support to the Government of Pakistan.

DG Health, DHS, Dr Hasan Orooj also acknowledged the efforts of Dr Palitha Mahipala and termed him ‘Man of Action” and said “WHO Pakistan has progressed tremendously under Dr Mahipala’s excellent management and visionary leadership. His dedication and sterling work to coordinate Corona response efforts are exemplary. We are happy to see so much work done by WHO and we appreciate it”.