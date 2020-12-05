Williamson cracks 251 to put NZ in control

HAMILTON, New Zealand: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson hit the highest Test score of his career on Friday with a majestic 251 as the hosts posted an imposing 519 for seven declared on day two of the first Test against the West Indies in Hamilton.

West Indies bowler Kemar Roach said Williamson’s innings was one of the best he’d seen as the 30-year-old surpassed his previous record of 242 against Sri Lanka nearly six years ago.

In reply, the injury-hit West Indies were 49 without loss with John Campbell on 22 and Kraigg Brathwaite on 20 after cautiously negotiating the 26 overs to stumps.

After two months playing in the same Indian Premier League team as West Indies skipper Jason Holder, Williamson slipped seamlessly back into the strict demands of the red-ball game at Seddon Park, his home ground.

Thrust into the Test after just five overs, over the next 10 hours and 24 minutes he faced 412 deliveries, caressing the ball to all points as he picked the balls that needed to be played and rarely touched anything else.

Williamson’s third double century, which included 34 fours and two sixes, extended his New Zealand record to 22 Test centuries, three more than team-mate Ross Taylor.

“It wasn’t really at the forefront of my mind,” the master batsman said, when asked about achieving his highest Test score.

“You just want to keep going and try to get yourself and the team in a position of strength, and getting to 240 the job wasn’t done.”

Roach praised Williamson’s “fantastic” innings but said the West Indies remained confident.

“Kane’s obviously the main person for them, and kudos to him, it was a fantastic innings, one of the best I’ve seen,” Roach said. —AFPWest Indies won toss

Score Board

New Zealand 1st Innings

T. Latham b Roach 86

W. Young b Gabriel 5

*K. Williamson c Chase b Joseph 251

R. Taylor c Brooks b Gabriel 38

H. Nicholls c Holder b Roach 7

T. Blundell lbw Gabriel 14

D. Mitchell c Holder b Roach 9

K. Jamieson not out 51

T. Southee not out 11

Extras (b11, lb23, nb12, w1) 47

Total (7 wkts, 145 overs) 519 dec

Did not bat: N. Wagner, T. Boult

Fall: 1-14, 2-168, 3-251, 4-281, 5-353, 6-409, 7-503

Bowling: Roach 30-7-114-3 (3nb), Gabriel, 25-6-89-3 (8nb), Holder 31-12-60-0 (1nb), Joseph 31-8-99-1 (1w), Chase 25-0-109-0, Brathwaite 3-0-14-0

West Indies 1st Innings

K. Brathwaite not out 20

J. Campbell not out 22

Extras (b4, lb1, w1, nb1) 7

Total (0 wkts; 26 overs) 49

To bat: J. Blackwood, S. Brooks, R. Chase, S. Dowrich, D.Bravo, *J. Holder, K. Roach, A.Joseph, S. Gabriel.

Bowling: Southee 9-3-20-0, Boult 5-1-6-0 (1w), Jamieson 6-2-7-0, Wagner 6-1-11-0 (1nb)

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL). TV umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)