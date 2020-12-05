Master Paints to face Newage in Saeed Zaman Polo final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Master Paints and Newage booked berths in the main final of the Maj Gen Saeed uz Zaman Memorial Polo Cup 2020 after winning their respective semi-finals here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Friday.
Marcos Panelo played perfect polo to steer Master Paints to a hard-fought 10-8 triumph in the first semi-final. The seven-goal haul of Marcos Panelo made him the best player of the match while Farooq Amin Sufi also exhibited excellent mallet and horse work and contributed with a brace in his team's tally. Raja Jalal Arslan scored one goal.
Barry's matched fire with fire, but failed to produce match-winning strokes in the end. Major contributions for Barry's came from Hamza Mawaz Khan (4 goals) and Ernesto Oscar Trotz (4 goals).
The second semi-final was also a closely-contested encounter where Newage narrowly defeated FG Polo/Diamond Paints by 7 1/2-6. Both the teams fought well and put in their best efforts, but Newage succeeded in taking a healthy lead in the third chukker and maintained their supremacy in the fourth to win 7 1/2-6.
High-flying Edward Banner Eve once again played a key role in his team's triumph by converting a hat-trick of goals. He was ably assisted by promising Turab Rizvi (2 goals), Aun Rizvi (one goal) and Alman Jalil Azam (one goal).
For FG Polo/Diamond Paints, Tom Brodie played superbly and contributed with a hat-trick, Mir Shoaib Ahmed scored a brace and Mian Abbas Mukhtar struck once.