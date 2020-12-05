Master Paints to face Newage in Saeed Zaman Polo final

LAHORE: Master Paints and Newage booked berths in the main final of the Maj Gen Saeed uz Zaman Memorial Polo Cup 2020 after winning their respective semi-finals here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Friday.

Marcos Panelo played perfect polo to steer Master Paints to a hard-fought 10-8 triumph in the first semi-final. The seven-goal haul of Marcos Panelo made him the best player of the match while Farooq Amin Sufi also exhibited excellent mallet and horse work and contributed with a brace in his team's tally. Raja Jalal Arslan scored one goal.

Barry's matched fire with fire, but failed to produce match-winning strokes in the end. Major contributions for Barry's came from Hamza Mawaz Khan (4 goals) and Ernesto Oscar Trotz (4 goals).

The second semi-final was also a closely-contested encounter where Newage narrowly defeated FG Polo/Diamond Paints by 7 1/2-6. Both the teams fought well and put in their best efforts, but Newage succeeded in taking a healthy lead in the third chukker and maintained their supremacy in the fourth to win 7 1/2-6.

High-flying Edward Banner Eve once again played a key role in his team's triumph by converting a hat-trick of goals. He was ably assisted by promising Turab Rizvi (2 goals), Aun Rizvi (one goal) and Alman Jalil Azam (one goal).

For FG Polo/Diamond Paints, Tom Brodie played superbly and contributed with a hat-trick, Mir Shoaib Ahmed scored a brace and Mian Abbas Mukhtar struck once.