Ulema assure Alvi of virus SOPs in mosques

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Ulema on Thursday gave assurances to President Arif Alvi they would ensure precautionary measures at mosques and urged political leaders to do the same by avoiding large public gatherings as Pakistan’s daily active infections topped the 51,000-mark.

It comes as 3,499 more people tested positive for the virus in the 24-hour-period leading to Thursday, raising active infections to 51,654, according to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data. It also said 39 people lost their lives due to Covid in the same period. At least 3,005 patients are admitted with coronavirus across the country, 332 of which are on ventilators, while a total of 2,469 patients are considered critical. The national positivity ratio has risen to 8.16 per cent. The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi 20.12 per cent followed by Hyderabad’s 18.43 per cent and Abbottabad’s 14.53 per cent. The positivity ratio in various federating units is AJK 11.9 per cent, Balochistan 12.5 per cent, GB 4.7 per cent , Islamabad 6.6 per cent, KP 5.6 per cent , Punjab 4.2 per cent and Sindh 14.1 per cent. The same day, the Ulema delegation, in a briefing chaired by President Alvi called for strict adherence to the 20-point SOPs adopted in April to overcome the second wave.