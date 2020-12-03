Coronavirus SOPs violated at Ehsaas Kafalat centres

OKARA: Women were seen violating coronavirus SOPs at Ehsaas Kifalat centres during second phase of the welfare scheme on Wednesday.

Reportedly, women gathered in a large number at Ehsaas Kafalat centres without masks and ignoring social distancing measures. Citizens have urged the higher authorities concerned to enforce COVID-19 SOPs at the centres. Reportedly, due to excessive rush of the women at a centre Sagran Bibi of Fatehpur fainted and was rushed to a hospital.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: Locals were robbed of cash and other valuables here on Wednesday. Javed Iqbal of Ayub Park was deprived of Rs 50,000 by some gunmen.

Sheikh Tayyab, an owner of a cloth shop of Haq Bazaar, was intercepted by bandits and was deprived of Rs 50,000 and a cell phone.

Muhammad Ashraf of village 2/4L was deprived of Rs 100,000 and a mobile phone by gunmen. Muhammad Saeed of Rahim Karim Town was robbed of Rs 400,000.

Four bandits snatched motorcycle of a man. Four thieves entered the shop of Muhammad Jamil and took away valuables.

Mazhar Iqbal of village 1/1RA was deprived of his motorcycle near Lower Bari Doab Canal. Police concerned have registered cases.

YOUTH COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide when he faced hurdles in his love marriage bid on Wednesday.

Muhammad Awais of village 4/1RA was frustrated when he failed in his efforts to contract marriage with a girl of his choice and ate poisonous pills and died instantly.

WOMAN RAPED: A married woman was raped on Wednesday.

According to police, accused Shahzad and his accomplices kidnapped the wife of Liaquat Ali of Government Colony and gang raped her. Police have registered a case.