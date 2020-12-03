Railways land retrieved; 67 shops sealed

LAHORE : Pakistan Railways Lahore Division retrieved 17 Marlas railway land and sealed 67 shops built on railway land between Lahore Cantt and Walton Railway Station.

On the direction of DS Railway Amir Nisar Chaudhry, official of Lahore Railways division took action against grabbers and retrieved land worth of millions of rupees. DS Railway Amir Nisar Chaudhry commended the entire team and said that similar successful operations would be carried out in future.