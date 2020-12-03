Swedish footballer charged with match fixing

STOCKHOLM: Swedish prosecutors said Wednesday they had charged a player over match fixing in Sweden’s top football league.

The Prosecution Authority did not name the player but said that at the time of the crime he played for IF Elfsborg, a club in Sweden’s top league Allsvenskan.

The case revolved around a game played in May 2019 when the player was handed a yellow card.

“Shortly after the game, the player was given a loan for a large sum of money from people who had placed a bet on him receiving a warning in that game,” prosecutor Staffan Edlund said in a statement.

The player, who has since left the team, was charged with taking a bribe and two other people were charged with paying a bribe, and both were charged with breaking Sweden’s gambling law.

The Prosecution Authority also said it was charging a player in one of the country’s lower leagues over taking bribes for six games that the player’s team had lost.