Barrister Khalid sworn in as GB chief minister

GILGIT: Barrister Muhammad Khalid Khursheed Khan was Tuesday sworn in as the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister. Governor Raja Jalal Hussain administered the oath.

Members of the Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly and other high officials attended the oath-taking ceremony. Khalid Khursheed was elected as the Chief Minister on Monday after grabbing 22 votes. He won the seat from GBLA-13 constituency in Nov 15 general election.

The newly-elected chief minister got his early education in Gilgit and then graduated from Faisalabad. He received a degree in law from London. Khursheed contested the elections in 2009 and 2015 as an independent candidate but lost.