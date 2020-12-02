Exports again surpass $2 bn mark in November

ISLAMABAD: Exports have surpassed the $2 billion mark for the second consecutive month in November, commerce adviser said on Tuesday, as the government refrained from abrupt shutdown after resurgence in coronavirus infection.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Razak Dawood said exports increased 7.2 percent year-on-year in November “in these difficult times with resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan and globally.”

“We have once again crossed the $2 billion mark per month,” Dawood wrote in a Twitter message.