Tue Dec 01, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2020

CCPO changes Moharars of all police stations

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2020

LAHORE: The CCPO has ordered changing Moharars of all police stations. The SSP Admin has written a letter to the SSP Operations and Investigations for this purpose. The CCPO ordered that the Moharars appointed for over two years should be transferred immediately and fresh head constables should be appointed as Moharars. The CCPO said Moharars appointed to the same police station get involved in corruption and should be changed within a week.

