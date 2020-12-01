10 IED blasts in Kabul in 10 days: report

KABUL: Kabul witnessed 10 magnetic IED blasts and a rocket attack between November 20 and November 30, which caused the death of 14 people and wounded 70, according to data collected by TOLOnews.

Two people were wounded in an explosion in PD7 of Kabul on Monday morning, according to police. An attack on an NDS official, a blast targeting a police vehicle in Kabul’s PD10, a public protection unit vehicle, a military vehicle, a vehicle carrying judges, a police vehicle, and a blast targeting an army vehicle are the incidents that occurred from November 20-30.

“When you are away from home, you hear the blasts and suicide attacks. People are tired of this. Magnetic IED blasts have increased and no one is paying attention to it,” said Sadam, a Kabul resident.

The security incidents have prompted criticism by military analysts who say more needs to be done to prevent such attacks. “They are kept in Kabul and are distributed. It would be better if intelligence institutions paid attention to this and prevented such attacks and found the staging areas,” said Mehrabuddin Safi, a former military analyst. “Such cells are dispersed. The intelligence institutions are making efforts to find, arrest and prevent such networks,” said Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Affairs. The government has blamed the Taliban for the attacks, but the Taliban has denied responsibility.