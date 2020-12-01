NLC provides logistics support for transportation of ‘Kaavan’

Islamabad: National Logistics Cell (NLC) successfully completed the challenging task of safe transportation of elephant ‘Kavaan’ from Islamabad Zoo to New Islamabad International Airport for onward transportation to Cambodia early Monday morning, says a press release.

NLC provided prime mover to Four Paws, a global animal welfare organization involved in the relocation of Kaavan. Two cranes with loading capacity of 50 tons each were placed at Zoo and Airport for loading and unloading of Kaavan.

The transportation operation of the elephant was started Sunday morning. The animal was first moved to a special crate designed for the elephant transportation where it was sedated by a team of veterinarian. On completion of sedation process, Kaavan was loaded on flatbed attached with prime mover and was safely transported to Islamabad International Airport. The elephant was then loaded on a special Russian cargo plane which took off at 5 am on Monday next destination in Cambodia. The process of loading and unloading was done under the supervision of Four Paw and officials of wildlife department.