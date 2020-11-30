close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2020

Minor girl dies of HIV/AIDS in Larkana

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2020

SUKKUR: A four-year-old girl suffering from the HIV/AIDs died in the Ratedero city of Larkana. Reports said the baby girl, Zam Zam, resident of Meval Kot, was diagnosed as HIV/AIDS positive case after investigation. The parents shifted her to the HIV/AIDS Centre, Ratedero, where she reportedly died. The mother of the girl is also suffering from HIV/AIDS. Muhabat Lolai, father of Zam Zam, blamed officials of the HIV/AIDS Centre, Ratedero, for the death of his daughter. He accused them of not providing proper treatment to his daughter.

Latest News

More From Pakistan