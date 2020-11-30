Minor girl dies of HIV/AIDS in Larkana

SUKKUR: A four-year-old girl suffering from the HIV/AIDs died in the Ratedero city of Larkana. Reports said the baby girl, Zam Zam, resident of Meval Kot, was diagnosed as HIV/AIDS positive case after investigation. The parents shifted her to the HIV/AIDS Centre, Ratedero, where she reportedly died. The mother of the girl is also suffering from HIV/AIDS. Muhabat Lolai, father of Zam Zam, blamed officials of the HIV/AIDS Centre, Ratedero, for the death of his daughter. He accused them of not providing proper treatment to his daughter.