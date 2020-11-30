Four criminals held during search operation

MULTAN: The joint task team (JTT) arrested four criminals during house-to-house search operation launched in three different police station areas.

According to details, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the areas and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Old Khanewal Bus Stand, Water Works Road, Clock Tower Chowk, Alang Dolat Gate, Hussain Aghahi, Chah Barkatwala, Godri and suburban areas respectively in premises of Old Kotwali, Daulat Gate and Lohari Gate police stations. Police teams combed the areas and targeted dozens of houses and made biometric identification of 38 people. The JTT teams also arrested four criminals and recovered drugs during the search operation.