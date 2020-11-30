8 deaths, 492 cases reported as outbreak hitting region hard

Rawalpindi : The second wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is hitting population in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district much harder as compared to other parts of the country as almost every sixth patient and every sixth death being reported from the country is being recorded from ICT or Rawalpindi district.

As many as eight more patients belonging to this region of the country died of the illness in the last 24 hours while the virus claimed a total of 43 lives from all across the country. Almost similar is the ratio of patients tested positive from ICT and Rawalpindi district as out of a total of 2,829 patients reported from Pakistan in the last 24 hours, 492 are from the twin cities.

According to details, two patients belonging to the federal capital died of COVID-19 taking the death toll from ICT to 309 while 355 more patients from ICT have been tested positive taking the tally to 29,782 of which 23,399 patients have so far recovered. According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the number of active cases of the disease in the federal capital was 6072 on Sunday. He is of the view that the mortality rate among COVID-19 patients in the federal capital is relatively lower as compared to other parts of the country and it is mainly because of early diagnosis.

From Rawalpindi district, the virus has claimed six more lives in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 401 while confirmation of another 137 patients positive from the district has taken the tally to 9,324 of which 7,715 have so far been discharged after treatment.

The number of active cases is continuously on the rise in the district that has crossed the figure of 1,200 on Sunday. Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary informed ‘The News’ on Sunday that as many as 122 patients from the district have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities including Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, Red Crescent Hospital, Begum Akhtar Memorial Hospital and Hearts International Hospital.

He added the number of patients in home isolation has jumped to 1,086 which was around 550 some two weeks back.