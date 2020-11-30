Five-wicket win for PCB Challengers

RAWALPIDI: PCB Challengers defeated PCB Dynamites easily in a match that was played between the two teams before the all-important National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship final to be played at the Pindi Stadium today (Tuesday).

In a rehearsal for the final, Challengers won by five wickets. Dynamites hit up 108 for 9 with Challengers reaching the target with five balls to spare.

Dynamites did look in control at one stage of the match when they had reduced Challengers to 51 for five before an unbeaten 59-run sixth-wicket partnership between Bismah Maroof (45 not out) and player-of-the-match Fatima Sana (30 not out) took the game in PCB Challengers’ favour.

Bismah hit two fours and one six in her 43-ball innings, Fatima struck four fours in her 25-ball effort.

Kainat Imtiaz took two wickets for the losing side, Nashra Sandhu, Ramin Shameem and Diana Baig took a wicket apiece.

Earlier, Dynamites who were asked to bat first struggled to get going as they finished their quota of 20 overs at a below-par score of 108 for nine. Opener Nahida Khan with 26 runs off 24 balls (four fours) was the top-scorer.

After a 44-run first-wicket partnership between Nahida and Ayesha Zafar, the Dynamites innings subsided.

Ayesha (18), Omaima Sohail (15) and Kainat Imtiaz (13) all reached double figures but failed to make most of their starts as the batting side failed to challenge the PCB Challengers bowlers.

For Challengers, Saba Nazir, Aimen Anwar, Fatima Sana and Nida Dar took two wickets each.

Scores in brief: PCB Dynamites 108-9, 20 overs (Nahida Khan 26; Saba Nazir 2-22, Aimen Anwar 2-24, Fatima Sana 2-24). PCB Challengers 110-5, 19.2 overs (Bismah Maroof 45 not out, Fatima Sana 30 not out; Kainat Imtiaz 2-16). Result: PCB Challengers won by five wickets. Player-of-the-match: Fatima Sana.