Low pressure

Ever since winter arrived in Karachi, many households have reported the problem of low gas pressure. The pressure is too low that it is almost impossible to cook anything. The only option available to us is to get food from outside.

These days, the prices of chapatti are quite high. The people cannot afford to buy it daily. The SSGC is requested to pay attention to this issue and resolve it as soon as possible so that we can make our food in our own house.

Basharat Aslam Baloch

Karachi