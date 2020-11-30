close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 30, 2020

Low pressure

Newspost

 
November 30, 2020

Ever since winter arrived in Karachi, many households have reported the problem of low gas pressure. The pressure is too low that it is almost impossible to cook anything. The only option available to us is to get food from outside.

These days, the prices of chapatti are quite high. The people cannot afford to buy it daily. The SSGC is requested to pay attention to this issue and resolve it as soon as possible so that we can make our food in our own house.

Basharat Aslam Baloch

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost