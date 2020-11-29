Better education

Countries do everything under the sun to make their education sector stable and standardised. On the other hand, Pakistan, unfortunately, is among those few countries with the lowest literacy rates in the world. The country’s education sector faces the problem of shortage of funds. Also, a lack of well-trained teachers is another issue that creates hurdles for a majority of students.

In addition, the very less amount of money that the government allocates for education also gets embezzled. As a result, state-run educational institutions suffer from an acute financial crisis. The government is requested to take serious steps for the betterment of the education system in the country.

Arooj Masood

Rawalpindi