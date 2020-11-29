Protect our children

There is no denying that the number of child sexual abuse cases has been escalating in the country for many months now. It is unfortunate that the authorities haven’t taken any action against it. In most cases, culprits are not even apprehended. It is one of the main reasons for an increase in these horrible crimes. It is the duty of the incumbent government to provide a safe environment to our children. The authorities must take strict actions to put an end to these crimes.

Saima Jummah

Turbat