15 gamblers held in Malakand

BATKHELA: Malakand Levies arrested 15 alleged gamblers and seized stake money here on Friday, an official said.

After producing the gamblers before the media, Deputy Commissioner, Malakand, Rehan Khan Khattak said that Assistant Commissioner Sohail Ahmed along with a contingent of Levies raided the gambling dens in Batkhela tehsil where 15 gamblers were arrested and a case was registered against them. He said that the stake money and cellphones were also seized from the accused.

“Clearing the area of all kinds of crimes and protecting the lives and properties of the citizens is the top priority of the Malakand administration,” he said.