Sat Nov 28, 2020
A
APP
November 28, 2020

Mild earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

Peshawar

A
APP
November 28, 2020

PESHAWAR: A moderate intensity earthquake on Friday jolted the Swat district and its adjoining areas.

The intensity of the tremor was recorded at 4.7 on the international Richter scale, according to the geological office.

The depth of the quake was 40 kilometres while its epicentre was in the bordering area of Pakistan and Afghanistan, a report said.However, there was no any casualty or damage to property reported.

