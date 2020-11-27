Condolence reference: Speakers hail services of Khadim Rizvi

PESHAWAR: Provincial chief of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) Allama Dr Muhammad Shafiq Amini on Thursday said that late Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi was a great religious scholar, who always defended the religion of Islam against the onslaught of its opponents.

Speaking at a condolence reference held for the late Khadim Hussain Rizvi at the Peshawar press Club, he said that no compromised would be made on protecting the sanctity of Islam and honour of Prophet Muhammad (BPUH).

“Late Khadim Hussain Rizvi was one of the true preachers of Islam and protectors of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat. His mission would be taken forward through the TLP new leadership,” Shafiq Amini said, adding that his sudden death had created a vacuum, which could not be filled for a long time.

A large number of Ulema, including Dr Muhammad Latif Qadri, Maulana Raza Khan, Maulana Sanaullah, Maulana Ashfaq Shah, Allama Ikramullah Karimi, and TLP supporters attended the condolence reference.

The speakers said that Rizvi was an Ashiq-e-Rasool (SAW) and a patriotic Pakistani besides a great teacher, who always spearheaded movements for the protection of religion in the country.

They vowed that they would accomplish the mission of their late leader in the leadership of Saad Rizvi, the son of Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

Allama Rizvi made his last public appearance at a sit-in staged by thousands of TLP followers at Islamabad’s Faizabad interchange to protest the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France. He passed away in Lahore recently.