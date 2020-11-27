Canadian envoy meets Pervaiz Elahi, inquires after Shujaat Hussain

LAHORE:Canadian High Commissioner Ms Wendy Gilmour called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here Thursday.

First Secretary and Political Officer Ms Jenilee Ward and Consulate General of Canada Head of Mission in Lahore Yawar Ali were also present. During the meeting, the Canadian High Commissioner inquired after former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and exchanged views about the prevailing political situation and matters of mutual interest. Thanking the Canadian High Commissioner, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Pakistan and Canada ties had always been friendly; this is the reason that large number of people of Pakistan had settled in Canada and played an important role in the progress of Canada. For promoting relations between the two countries people contact campaign needs to be enhanced further, he added. PA Speaker said that entire world, including Pakistan was in grip of severe second wave of corona. In view of this, online classes had been started in the campuses; entertainment places and marriage halls had been closed, he added.

Pervaiz further said that work was not being stopped so that wheel of industry could be kept running. The Canadian diplomat said that Canada was increasing cooperation with Pakistan in education and health sectors.