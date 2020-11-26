Call to keep shrines open

LAHORE:Pakistan Sunni Tehreek Punjab President Dr Muhammad Shahid Hussain has said that instead of spreading fear of corona virus, steps should be taken to prevent it.

People are already living below the poverty line, he said adding the decision to close the shrines was not correct. SOPs should be implemented and shrines should be kept open, he said. He said that prayers and medicines were necessary to curb the spread of corona. He demanded the government and welfare institutions play their role in providing ration to the needy.