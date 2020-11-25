Balochistan integral part of Pakistan, says Baloch leader

QUETTA: Several Baloch tribal leaders on Tuesday said Balochistan is an integral part of Pakistan and would remain as it is, adding that everyone knew about the prevailing situation in the province.

While addressing a press conference, Baloch tribal leader Mir Shafiq-ur-Rehman and others said in the ambit of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the agents of Indian spy agency RAW were trying to execute their agendas.

He said political differences are part of democracy but carrying enemies’ agendas could not be supported. He strongly criticised the leadership of PDM, saying they are the people who supported the bloodshed in Balochistan.

Mir Shafiq-ur-Rehman said the PDM through its rallies was supporting the Indian agenda because in the prevailing situation, PDM’s rally could not benefit the people of Balochistan. He also condemned the PDM’s leadership for insulting the blood of martyrs, adding that Balochistan is an integral part of Pakistan and it has always been proven through the sacrifices rendered by the Baloch people for Pakistan.

Mir said the province was going through a decisive phase and any such rally could not benefit the people of Balochistan. The Baloch tribal leader stated that some Baloch Sardars were responsible as they implemented RSS and RAW agendas for their interests. He asked whom we should hold responsible for the bloodshed in Balochistan. He said the Lashkar Balochistan Long March Movement turned into a death squad that killed thousands of Baloch, while some hypocrites had been shedding tears and trying to blame the Pakistan Army for their killings. He said the chief of Lashkar Balochistan was responsible for the killings in Balochistan.

Replying to a question, Mir Shafir-ur-Rehman invited journalists to visit the Khuzdar and Wadh region and witness his claim that Lashkar Balochistan chief is responsible for the killings of Mengal Baloch. He said when Sanaullah Zehri was in the line for the chief minister Balochistan’s post, the same Lashkar Balochistan leader called Sanaullah to offer conditional support for the PML-N government in Balochistan if the newly-appointed CM would withdraw FIRs against him. He said the same Sardar had killed 500 people of Longove tribe and occupied their lands.

The Baloch leader said today the same people had been trying to play politics on the martyrs’ blood, adding that they are the same who misled Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti. He said these people had sent Nawab Bugti on the mountains promising to support him, while Nawab Bugti admitted that they had no courage. Shafiq said the same Sardar has been making relationship with the Punjabis as well as killing them to carry on his politics.

Mir Shafiq-ur-Rehman said the same Sardar had executed suicide bombings against him, saying Shaheed Raisani had proven his courage by sacrificing his life but did not bow against the enemy of the country. He said to do respectful escape, the same Sardar had made an alliance with Maulana. He said Sindhis and Punjabis are our brothers.