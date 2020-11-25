45 more test corona positive in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: As many as 45 more people tested corona positive raising the total death toll to 475 in the district on Tuesday.

According to District Health Authority’s focal person Dr Muhammad Zakir, about 455 corona positive patients had been quarantined in their houses. However, Civil Hospital Jhangiwala Road MS Dr Rana Muhammad Yousaf while talking to The News said that now 51 corona positive patients had been admitted to the Jhangiwala Road Civil Hospital and 11 patients were in the ICU as their conditions were critical. Meanwhile, two persons were arrested after registration of FIRs, including manager of a plaza, for violation of corona SOPs.