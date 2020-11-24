Zelensky recovers from coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KIEV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he had recovered from Covid-19 and urged Ukrainians to observe virus measures as infections in the country spike. In a video published on his Facebook page, the smiling president said that he had returned to working from his office. "I have finally tested negative for coronavirus," Zelensky said, two weeks after his first positive test was announced.