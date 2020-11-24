DPO holds open court in Sargodha

SARGODHA: District Police Officer Zulfiqar Ahmed held an open court at Police Lines here on Monday.Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that people’s cooperation was vital for controlling crimes. He said protection of lives and property of people and quick redress of their complaints was the priority of police.

He said that stern action would be taken against corrupt police officials. On some complaints, the DPO ordered the arrest of proclaimed offenders and said that investigation into the cases should be carried out on merit.

Seven drug peddlers held, narcotics seized: Police on Monday arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession. During the ongoing drive against drug peddlers in the district, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested seven drug pushers and recovered 6.420kg hashish, 170 litres liquor and one pistol from their possession. The accused were identified as Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Zeeshan, Bilal Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz, Zulfiqar Ali and Nasir.Cases have been registered against the accused. Further investigation was underway.

Two suspects held during search operation: Police during house-to-house search operation launched in Tarkhana police limits arrested two suspects over the charge of bogus documents. According to the police, on the directions of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, the police along with other law-enforcement officials conducted bio-metric identification of more than 30 people in 20 houses of Kakrani village and adjoining areas of Tarkhana police station and arrested two outlaws for possessing fake documents. Further investigation was underway.