Decision on schools’ closure linked to corona cases: minister

LAHORE : Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas has said any decision to close schools in the province or keep them open will be made on the basis of data related to Covid-19 cases.
It is pertinent to mention here that an important meeting of all provincial education ministers is scheduled to take place on Nov. 23 (Monday) to decide future course of action vis-à-vis education institutions in the wake of second wave of Coronavirus.