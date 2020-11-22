Man exonerated from woman’s death case

KARACHI :Police have exonerated the husband of a foreign woman in her murder case as they submitted the final charge sheet in a local court that said there was no sufficient evidence against the husband to prove his involvement in the death of his wife.

Police had arrested Farooq Dosa and his servant Saleem Qureshi over their alleged involvement in the murder of the former’s wife, Lana, who was found dead in her room at their residence in Block-5 of Clifton.

The investigation officer (IO) submitted the charge sheet under the Section 173 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before a District South judicial magistrate, naming Qureshi as the murderer of the woman.