close
Sun Nov 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 22, 2020

Man exonerated from woman’s death case

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 22, 2020

KARACHI :Police have exonerated the husband of a foreign woman in her murder case as they submitted the final charge sheet in a local court that said there was no sufficient evidence against the husband to prove his involvement in the death of his wife.

Police had arrested Farooq Dosa and his servant Saleem Qureshi over their alleged involvement in the murder of the former’s wife, Lana, who was found dead in her room at their residence in Block-5 of Clifton.

The investigation officer (IO) submitted the charge sheet under the Section 173 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before a District South judicial magistrate, naming Qureshi as the murderer of the woman.

Latest News

More From Lahore