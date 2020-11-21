Sujawal Police file gang rape

FIR after extorting heavy bribeExclude name of two influentials from complaint

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and leader of the parliamentary party in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Friday demanded justice for a victim of gang-rape in Jati, district Sujawal.

The victim, Aisha Thaimor, was kidnapped and kept in illegal detention in Jati, district Sujawal, for 10 days and she was subjected to gang-rape. The police allegedly only lodged a case against three of the five suspects after extracting Rs140,000 from the victim’s father.

PTI MPA Haleem Adil visited the victim’s house in Jati and assured her family of full medical and legal assistance. Demanding justice, he asked the police to quickly round up all the five suspects. He strongly criticized the law enforcement agency for extorting Rs140,000 from the victim’s father to file the FIR and that too by ignoring the names of two suspects. He pledged to arrange proper medical treatment and cash assistance of Rs25,000 from the Pakistan Baitul Mal.