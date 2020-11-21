15 corona patients die, 609 new cases confirmed in Punjab

LAHORE:Fifteen COVID-19 patients died while 609 new infections were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

According to daily situation report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab Friday, the death toll reached 2,811 in Punjab while confirmed cases of virus became 112,893 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 16,297 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,819,513 in the province.

The spokesperson further said that from Lahore, 264 cases were reported, Rawalpindi 94, Kasur 3, Mandi Bahauddin 1, Layyah 5, Chiniot 2, Multan 51, Sialkot 4, Sargodha 16, Jhelum 8, Rajanpur 3, Narowal 1, Chakwal 2, Jhang 3 Khanewal 5, Faisalabad 15, Khushab 24, Bahawalpur 5, Bahawalnagar 7, Rahim Yar Khan 4, Toba Tek Singh 8, Gujranwala 24, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar 7, Gujrat 9, Nankana 2, Okara 17, Vehari 7, Muzaffargarh 5, Mianwali 7 and Sahiwal 4.

audit: Primary & Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab has completed corona virus data audit of private hospitals across the province.

A spokesperson for P&SH Department Punjab said that entry of data about 292 patients who died of virus had been completed. He added Corona Expert Advisory Group and Health Department with the help of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) completed data audit. After that the number of deaths in Punjab has risen to 2,811.

The spokesperson said that due to various reasons, including wrong name and address, unavailability of identity card, delay in corona results, timely data entry could not be done. Data about corona patients was audited between March 2020 and November 2020, he added. The spokesperson said that during data audit, a team of experts reviewed each case individually and after completing audit, data had been sent to all the agencies concerned, including NCOC.