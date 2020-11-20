close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
November 20, 2020

Obituary

Islamabad

 
November 20, 2020

Rawalpindi: The wife of Dr Major Gen (r) Azmet Rasheed (former DG medicine) died, says a press release.

Her funeral prayers will be held today after Jumma prayer at Army Graveyard, at 2.45 p.m. For condolences and further information Engr Adil Rasheed, cell phone no. 0300-8540417 and Dr Amir Rasheed, cell phone no 0335-5555000, can be contacted.

