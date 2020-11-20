tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: The wife of Dr Major Gen (r) Azmet Rasheed (former DG medicine) died, says a press release.
Her funeral prayers will be held today after Jumma prayer at Army Graveyard, at 2.45 p.m. For condolences and further information Engr Adil Rasheed, cell phone no. 0300-8540417 and Dr Amir Rasheed, cell phone no 0335-5555000, can be contacted.