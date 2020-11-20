Profanity in France: PM’s letter to world represented sentiments of all Pakistanis: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s letter to the world leaders after publication of blasphemous sketches in France was representation of sentiments of all Pakistanis.

She was addressing the Ulema-Mushaikh conference, arranged under the auspices of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department on the fourth day of “Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen” week here.

She said the United Nations must decide a code of conduct about the disrespect of Holy Prophet (PBUH) by the French government, and punishment should be proposed for those who insult holy prophets in the name of freedom of expression in the world.

The special assistant said that the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a shining example for all of us to follow. He was the kindest of persons, imbued with a sense of compassion that was directed at Muslims and non-Muslims alike. His love, affection and care for orphans and widows, the kindness that he exhibited to the poor, needy and the oppressed knew no bounds. The world has seen a lot of scholars, philosophers and preachers but none was as great as the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He is a role model for every person of this world. He is a source of light and guidance that can lead us completely. The life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) guides us in our individual and collective life, she said.

Dr Firdous said strenuous efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had borne fruits and today we all have gathered to pay homage to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). She said the purpose of the conference was to promote inter-religious harmony and send a message to the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country where rights of religious minorities were safeguarded.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was following the golden principles set forth by Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and endeavouring to take affairs of the country forward in the light of Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). She said the topics of ‘Shan-e-Aqdas’ and ‘Seerat-e-Taiba’ have been included in the curriculum of Punjab Text Book Board. The Punjab government had given scholarships worth Rs250 million to encourage students to do research on the topics related to Seerat-e-Taiba in order to present the true picture of Islam and ‘Seerat-e-Nabi’ to the West.

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat, Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan, renowned scholars from all schools of thought and scholars from other religions were also present.