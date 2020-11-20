PPP, JUI workers in Bajaur vow to participate in PDM meeting

KHAR: The component political parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Thursday pledged that the workers and supporters of their respective parties would fully participate in the Peshawar public meeting to be held on November 22.

Speaking at a meeting in Fajja area in Khar tehsil, former candidates of the Pakistan People’s Party for provincial assembly Anis Khan said that they had made all arrangements and thousands of party supporters and workers from Bajaur tribal district were ready to leave for Peshawar for participation in the public meeting. PPP other local leaders including Engr Hazoor Khan, Malik Saeedur Rahman, Aurangzeb Inqilabi, Wajid Ali Uthmanzai and others also addressed the meeting.

The speakers said that the PDM Peshawar meeting would prove a referendum against the ‘selected’ government. They said that they were ready to render any sacrifice on the call of their party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the restoration of true democracy in the country and get rid of the fake government.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam district chief Maulana Ziaullah Jan Haqqani said that a big caravan of JUI would leave for Peshawar to participate in the upcoming public meeting. He said that the Peshawar meeting being held in the leadership of JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman would prove a last nail in the coffin of selected rulers.

Maulana Akbar Jan said that the caravan of thousands of party workers and supporters would leave for Peshawar in the leadership of JUI district chief Maulana Abdur Rashid at 9am on November 22 to participate in the public meeting.