close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2020

School sealed in Mansehra after students test positive for corona

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2020

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Thursday sealed the Government High School for Boys Morit Mera after a teacher and three students tested positive for coronavirus. Additional Assistant Commissioner Sundas Arshad Malik sealed the school after the district health department officials released screening reports of the students and teacher.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan also ordered the Tehsil Municipal Administration to disinfect the school building and classrooms. Sundas Arshad Malik also visited public and private sectors schools in the area and checked compliance with the Covid-19 precautionary measures. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Balakot, Nawab Samir Hussain Laghari has warned the company working on 860 megawatts Suki Kinari Hydropower Project in Kaghan valley to strictly follow the labour laws. “I have come to know that you have been placing more labourers than the capacity at the quarantine facilities, which is unjust and could cause spread of the coronavirus,” Laghari told a meeting attended by the company’s representatives and labourers union’s leaders in Balakot on Thursday.

Latest News

More From Peshawar