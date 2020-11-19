close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
Not good

Newspost

 
November 19, 2020

After Sindh was hit by the heavy rains, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari held an unsatisfactory press conference. We all know that his reply was disappointing. However, our prime minister hasn’t let go of Bilawal’s statement to date. He is occasionally seen mimicking Bilawal whenever he is talking about the PPP’s performance in Sindh.

It doesn’t suit the prime minister of a country to mimic anyone. Instead of making fun of such statements, the prime minister should suggest a solution to the issues faced by the country.

Muhammad Abdullah

Peshawar

