PPP activists protest against GB poll ‘rigging’

MARDAN: Hundreds of activists of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) staged a protest against alleged rigging in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections in front of Mardan Press Club.

A large number of party workers participated in the protest rally. The protesters chanted slogans against the PTI government and alleged rigging in the GB elections.

Addressing the protest rally, the party’s divisional president Shaukat Hayat advocate, former district president Muhammad Sajjad Khan and women’s wing Mardan division president Aqila Sumbal said they did not accept the results of the GB elections. The speakers demanded that the Election Commission should announce new elections immediately. They said that the PPP is the party of the underprivileged people of the country and it would always raise the voice of the rights of the poor. They claimed that the PTI government stole the PPP’s mandate in GB. They added that PPP workers would continue protesting against the alleged rigging. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.