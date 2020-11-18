Journalists should always stand by democracy, says Hamid Mir

KARACHI: A series of webinars on research and educational issues are being held at the Dawood University of Engineering and Technology in which eminent personalities of Pakistan from various walks of life are participating. The webinars are organized by the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (OREC) of DUET.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamid Mir, a well-known senior Pakistani journalist and host of the Geo Newsâ€™ current affairs show â€˜Capital Talkâ€™, said that education is imperative for the development of any country while the closure of educational institutions due to the pandemic is surely a great setback. However, with the adoption of the Corona SOPs the academic loss can reduced. He advised the students to focus on their education with sincerity as only through education they can contribute to the development of the country. Responding to questions, the senior journalist added that there should be elected unions in schools and universities so that democracy can flourish in the true sense.

Talking about the current trends in journalism, Mir said that a journalist should always stand by democracy. Even the worst democracy is better than the best dictatorship, and added that one should not become the spokesperson of any political party.

Dr. Faizullah Abbasi, Vice Chancellor of Dawood Engineering University, said that students are being educated through various curricular and extra-curricular activities to make up for the academic loss caused by Coronavirus.

He appreciated the senior journalist who participated in the Webinar and guided the students with useful information. Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba, Director, Department of OREC, Dawood University, and Officer Arafat Ali Junejo, have launched the Webinar series to bridge the gap between celebrities, veterans and students.