Mon Nov 16, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2020

Rain, snowfall continue in Swat

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2020

MINGORA: Rain and snowfall in the plain and hilly areas of Swat district continued for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

The weather got chillier after three feet snowfall was reported in the tourist spots of Kalam, Malam Jabba and other mountainous parts of the district. The tourists and locals faced hardships while going to and from Kalam and Mingora. People remained indoors due to the cold weather amid continuous rain and snowfall in the valley. The rain and snowfall dipped the temperature and ended the long dry spell, forcing the people to start wearing warm clothes and woollies.

