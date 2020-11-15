Constitutional amendments urged for education of children

LAHORE : A delegation met with the senators and members of parliament to get their support for amendments to Article 11 (3) and Article 25 (A) of the constitution of Pakistan.

The delegation, including Faiqa Tariq, Babar Awan, Obaiz Bazikh, Professor Zafarul Islam, was led by Prof Anjum James Paul.

The delegates highlighted the importance of the amendments and their impact on the education of children. They said the purpose of making the amendments would be to end child labour.

Anjum James Paul said that after amendment to Article 11 (3), the state would provide free and compulsory education to all children aged from 5 to 16 years old.

He said the children will be able to complete their school education till the age of 18 years. Education will improve the socio-economic conditions of the children and their families, said James during the meeting with the parliamentarians. Faiqa Tariq said there would be no more drop-outs from if the amendment was made.

Senator Seemi Ezdi, MNA Dr Seemi Bokhari, MNA Amjad Khan Niazi, MNA Amir Mehmood Kiayani and MPA Farha Agha assured the delegates of their full support.