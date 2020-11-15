Ayaz Sadiq, others bailed in NAB office case

LAHORE : The court has granted interim bail to Ayaz Sadiq, Salman Rafique, Malik Muhammad Waheed and Rana Ihsan till November 16.

The FIR was registered under Section 147 (punishment for rioting), Section 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), Section 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for), Section 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue), Section 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt), Section 109 (punishment of abetment), Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and Section 86 (offence requiring a particular intent or knowledge committed by one who is intoxicated) of the Pakistan Penal Code and now ATA sections are included

Ayaz Sadiq after the court hearing while talking to the media said that he has secured bail so that he doesn’t want and disturbance for PML-N December 13 congregation. The scenario will be very different after PML-N’s December rally, Ayaz claimed.

Fire: Rescue 1122 controlled a fire broke out in a plaza at Anarkali on Saturday. According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmad, firefighters contained fire to the basement of the building and entire plaza was secured with modern firefighting techniques. In view of severe heat and smoke in the building, rescuers carried out operation wearing SCBA. Fire-retardant material was present in the basement. Most of the goods belonging to the shopkeepers consisted of disposable plastic utensils. Thirteen rescue vehicles and 40 rescuers took part in the firefighting operation, he added.