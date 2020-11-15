KMC repairs roads, lights up streets

On directives of Administrator and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has made all street lights around National Stadium Karachi functional and replaced dysfunctional lights.

According to a press statement issued by the KMC on Saturday, the administrator has asked officials to take special measures during the playoff matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The dilapidated roads should be constructed and footpaths painted, he said.

Beautification and cleanliness works are underway around the stadium so that it would have a good impact on the foreign players. “It is the first major tournament after the breakout of Covid-19 and the holding of PSL matches in Karachi is welcoming. Karachiites love cricket,” he added.

KMC Director General Works Shabeeh ul Hassan said that they were in contact with the Pakistan Cricket Board and providing all facilities for the tournament.

Meanwhile, according to a press statement from the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), cleanliness arrangements had been completed for the PSL matches.

A squad of sanitary workers have taken responsibility of cleanliness in and outside the National Stadium. Until the end of the matches, the staff of the SSWMB will remain on their duty, while on major thoroughfares, such as Sharea Faisal, Clifton, near the airport, Karsaz Road, Stadium Road, Dalmia Road, Drig Road, University Road, Hassan Square, mechanical sweepers and washing works will continue.

On directions from MD SSWMB Zubair Channa, Chinese contractors have been advised to deploy more machinery due to the PSL matches. The management of the Malir, South and East districts have been particularly advised by Channa to ensure cleanliness.