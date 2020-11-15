Man, son among 4 shot dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four persons, including a man and his son, were killed in separate incidents in the district on Saturday.

In the first incident occurred in Mabara area in the Prova tehsil, unidentified assailants shot dead Shada Jan Mahsud, 70, and his son Waleed Khan Mahsud, 20. The accused fled the scene after committing the crime.

The slain persons were residents of Ladha tehsil in South Waziristan tribal district but were now residing in Mabara area. The motive behind the killing was stated to be an old enmity. In another incident, one Inamullah, 21, was shot dead by his rivals in Wanda Karim Darkhan area in the limits of Nawab Shaheed Police Station.

Father of the slain youth nominated Fazlur Rahman of Wanda Karim Darkhan and Shaukat Machi of Panyala. Police said that both the families had an old enmity.

Similarly, unidentified persons shot dead one Jalaluddin Wazir, 32, a resident of Pasha Pul, in the jurisdiction of Yarak Police Station. Awalas Khan, brother of the slain man, registered a case against the unknown accused.