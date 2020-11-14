close
Sat Nov 14, 2020
JAK
Javed Aziz Khan
November 14, 2020

Justice Qaiser Rashid appointed PHC acting CJ

National

PESHAWAR: Senior puisne judge of the Peshawar High Court, Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan, has been appointed as acting chief justice of the PHC after the demise of Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth. A notification issued on Friday said the President of Pakistan has appointed senior puisne judge Justice Qaiser Rashid as acting Chief Justice of the PHC. He will be acting head of the PHC till the appointment of the regular chief Justice by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan. The office of CJ PHC fell vacant after the demise of Waqar Ahmad Seth who died of Covid-19 on Thursday.

