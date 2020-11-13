NAB approves closure of probes against Pervaiz Elahi

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday approved the closure of investigations against Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi due to lack of incriminating evidence as per law.

The Executive Board of the NAB held its meeting with the chair of NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal here Thursday in which it approved filing of 7 new corruption references, 6 investigation and 3 inquiries.

The Board approved the filing of corruption reference against ex-provincial ministers of Balochistan Rehmat Ali, Mir Muhamamd Sadiq Imrani and other bureaucrat of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Besides filing of seven corruption references, the Executive Board accorded approval of 6 investigations including against ex-MNA Sardar Ashiq Hussain Gopang, former acting Inspector General (IG), Sindh Ghulam Shabbir Sheikh and others.

The Executive Board of the NAB authorised filing of seven references which included a reference against Rehmat Ali, former Health Minister, Balochistan on the allegations of abuse of authority, awarding illegal contracts, illegal appointments and accumulating assets beyond means. The Board authorised filing of another corruption reference against Mir Muhammad Sadiq Imrani, former minister Balochistan on the allegation of devouring five acre land of All Pakistan Clerk Association illegally, which caused Rs280.26 million losses to national exchequer.

The NAB’s Board authorised filing corruption reference against Maqbool Ahmed, former Secretary Mines and Minerals Development Department, Balochistan. He has been accused of awarding contract to his favourite company by reducing the reserve price to Rs21 million from Rs32.15 million, thus inflicting Rs11 million losses to national exchequer.

The NAB’s Executive Board accorded approval of filing corruption reference against Nisarullah Khan, former district officer, District Bannu, former district officer FC, Bannu and others due to their involvement in awarding illegal agreement of FC’s land in district Bannu and Tank, which caused Rs160.27 million losses to national exchequer.

It also authorised filing corruption reference against Sher Zaman Khan, former deputy project director, Muhammad Jahangir Khan, project director, Pat Feeder Canal Extension project, Abdul Hameed Mengal, former deputy project director, Muhammad Jahangir Khan, Project Director, Abdul Jabbar, former assistant engineer, Sardar Khan Soomro, former assistant engineer, Muhammad Abrahim Rind, former chief resident engineer, National Development Consultants, Lahore, and others. They have been accused of illegally approving escalation charges in the funds of Pat Federal Canal project extension in connivance with the contractor which inflicted Rs597.741 million losses to national exchequer.

The Board authorised filing corruption reference against Arshad Ahmed Khan, former district health officer, Nowshera, Dr Abuzar, District Officer, Prevention, Dr Mujtaba Ali, former coordinator EPI on the their involvement in 127 illegal appointments in different hospitals of district Nowshera, which incurred heavy losses to national exchequer.

The NABs Executive Board accorded approval of filing corruption reference against Mara Jan, former manager Industrial Development Bank of Pakistan, Gilgit, Qalab Ali, former chairman District Council Gilgit, on transferring the commission amount of lending Rs5.72 million loan in his personal account through a cheque, which inflicted Rs7.78 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM authorised conducting six investigations against various personalities including ex-MNA Sardar Ashiq Hussain Gopang and others, Aftab Ahmed Khan Memon, Secretary Utilisation Department, Shaukat Jokhio, former district officer, Revenue and others, Muhammad Sohail, former director general, officers/officials of Malir Development Authority Karachi and others, Ghulam Shabbir Sheikh, former acting Inspector General (IG), Sindh and others, management of Planning and Development, Balochistan and others, Shahid Saleem Qureshi, former secretary Sports and Youth Affairs, Balochistan.

The Executive Board of the NAB has also accorded approval of conducting three inquiries against several persons including Abdullah Venice, former member Provincial Assembly and others, Aurangzeb, chief operating officer, Alkabir Town Private Limited, Lahore, Sohaib Ashfaq and Nasir Farooq, Inspector Punjab Police.

The Executive Board of the NAB has authorised closing investigations against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Punjab Assembly Speaker/former minister Local Government Department, Punjab and others.

Whereas it also authorised closing inquiry against Qazi Laiq Ahmed, former director general Peshawar and other and Khalid Sherdil owing to absence of evidence as per law.

Speaking in the meeting, NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said the priority of NAB is to eradicate corruption and take mega corruption cases to logical conclusion. “The NAB has no affiliation with any political party, individual or group but only with the state of Pakistan. NAB has recovered record Rs466 billion directly or indirectly by pursuing the policy of accountability for all,” he said.

He said the performance of NAB has been appreciated by prestigious national and international institutions. “According to Gillani and Gallop survey 59 percent people has reposed confidence over NAB,” he said. He said the NAB Rawalpindi has established state of the art forensic laboratory, having the facilities of analysing finger prints and question documents.

The NAB chairman directed to utilise all available resources for nabbing proclaimed offenders and absconders besides completing complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations within the prescribed time frame. He directed prosecution and investigation officers to fight the cases after comprehensive preparations, so that the corrupt could be taken to the task.