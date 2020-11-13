Five held in cop murder case in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Five accused allegedly involved in the murder of a policeman were arrested on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, District Police Officer Muhammad Shoaib Khan along with other officers said that the teams constituted by him had succeeded in arresting all the five accused involved in the snatching of official gun, motorcycle and mobile phone from a police constable Qaiser Khan of Umarzai Police Station and his subsequent murder on October 13 last.

He said that it was a blind murder case but the professional approach of police teams made it possible to apprehend all the accused identified as Said Bacha alias Gujar, Yasir, Yaseen and Kamran, residents of Kuladhand, and Sajid alias Bata, resident of Dhaki, were arrested from the alleged drug peddler Asad alias Munna’s residence located at Kuladhand Bala.

The police on the information gleaned from the arrested accused also recovered the official gun, motorcycle and mobile phone from one Qaiser in Shergarh area. Qaiser was stated to be the brother of accused Yasir and Yaseen. The police claimed that during preliminary investigation, the accused had confessed to have committed the crime.